ANADARKO — Two Caddo County men are accused of robbing two women staying at an Anadarko hotel.
Anadarko police were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 to a room at the Castle Inn, 1415 E. Central, regarding stolen property. Two women staying in the room said three people forced entry into the room and took a bank card and wallet, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The women recognized two of their accused robbers: Jordan Lee Lindsey and Seth Domebo, but were unsure of the third person. They said they’d heard a knock at the door and peeped out to see who it was, the affidavit states. They didn’t announce themselves and when she cracked the door, they told Officer Charles Maldonado they’d forced it open, pushing one woman outside and shutting the door behind them.
The woman trapped inside said they grabbed her backpack and Michael Kors brand wallet containing her bank card and other items, according to the affidavit. She told Maldonado that Domebo had a pocket knife in his hoodie pocket and that she heard it click as he opened it. She said she knew the two men from years past.
Surveillance video showed the incident as the women described it, Maldonado said. The suspect fled.