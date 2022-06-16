DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail on $250,000 bond for allegations he was trafficking drugs after being convicted of the same crime twice before.
James Clarence Rosser III, 40, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs and of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute, both after two or more former felony convictions, records indicate. Due to his prior convictions, the trafficking charge is punishable by up to 60 years in prison.
Rosser was arrested June 9 following a search warrant execution at his home at 310 W. Ash conducted by Duncan Police, Stephens County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. Investigator Justin Scott stated Rosser and a woman were in the home.
Rosser, at first, denied there were drugs in the home but eventually admitted “there would only be maybe an ounce or less (of methamphetamine) and that there may be 40-40 fentanyl pills in the residence,” the probable cause affidavit states.
Scott stated he saw a blue tint of the water in the bathroom and a plastic bag floating that appeared to have been flushed. Seventy-six blue pills, M30s containing fentanyl, were recovered. Additionally, “multiple clear plastic bags that contained methamphetamine that appeared to have been flushed in the toilet with the pills,” the affidavit states. When asked, the woman said Rosser had gone into the bathroom when police arrived and she heard a flushing sound, according to the investigator. She said she was unaware of the drugs in the home.
The woman was taken into custody for an outstanding City of Duncan warrant but has not been charged with a felony.
Rosser has two prior distribution of controlled dangerous substances from Jefferson County in September 2006 and Stephens County in September 2019, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Held on $250,000 bond, Rosser returns to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 17 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.