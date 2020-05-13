Twenty-six pot plants and a pistol led to charges against at Lawton man after he was pulled over Friday for having no working taillights on his vehicle.
Xavior Rene DeLeon, 25, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of cultivation of controlled substance as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police noticed the Jeep Compass with a Texas tag was driving northbound on Sheridan Road near Northwest Ozmun Avenue shortly before 12:15 a.m. It was pulled over due to the lack of working taillights.
In plain view in the Jeep’s backseat, police noticed there were multiple marijuana plants, the affidavit states. In all, 26 plants and multiple items used in growing it were discovered in the Jeep. DeLeon and his passenger said no when asked if either of them had medical marijuana cards. He said he was transporting them home after growing them at a friend’s house.
DeLeon told police he had a pistol on the driver’s side floorboard and it was taken by police.
The 26 plants and gun were taken by police as evidence.
Held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $5,000 bond, DeLeon returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 6 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.