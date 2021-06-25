The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has moved forward with plans to convert to an automated toll pay system, approving a new set of rates for Oklahoma City’s Kilpatrick Turnpike.
That turnpike is the first to be converted to the automated system, but H.E. Bailey Turnpike shouldn’t be too far behind.
Members of the turnpike authority board voted unanimously this week to set the new rates for PlatePay, a new system that will take pictures of license plates of vehicles using the Kilpatrick Turnpike, then mail invoices to drivers who don’t pay for their tolls with PikePass. In exchange, the system no longer will accept cash, leaving drivers to either pay through PikePass or the more expensive PlatePay (that cost will be an average of 75 percent higher, officials indicate).
Turnpike Authority Director Tim Gatz said July 23 is the tentative roll-out date for the conversion of Kilpatrick. That turnpike, which winds around Oklahoma City, was chosen as the conversion pilot program because it has the highest percentage of drivers using PikePass, said Turnpike Authority Chairman Gene Love, Lawton. An estimated 90 percent of drivers on the Kilpatrick use PikePass, while the state average is about 80 percent. In addition, that turnpike has a large volume of traffic without numerous heavy trucks and out-of-state commuters, allowing state officials to test the system before statewide implementation, said Turnpike Authority Communications Director Jack Damrill.
“We want to be very deliberate about how we transition to cashless tolling,” Gatz told the turnpike authority board Tuesday, adding the authority also will continue to explore opportunities for other forms of payment because such systems rely on rapidly-evolving technology.
The bottom line for drivers using Kilpatrick (and, ultimately, all Oklahoma turnpikes): no more throwing quarters into baskets or handling dollar bills to attendants at toll plazas. The down side: if you don’t use PikePass (which is 20 percent less than the cash rate), it’s going to cost you more to use PlatePay. A lot more.
For example, the current cost for two-axle PikePass drivers to travel Kilpatrick Turnpike from Interstate 35 to Interstate 40 is $2.60. That cost will be $5.30 for PlatePay when it is implemented July 23. Another example: entering the turnpike at Interstate 35 then exiting at Eastern costs you 35 cents when using PikePass and 50 cents will using cash. The cost will be 90 cents for PlatePay.
The rates approved Tuesday by the authority without discussion apply to Kilpatrick, the first to be converted under what Love said will be a five-year conversion plan for all turnpikes. H.E. Bailey Turnpike, stretching 84 miles from Oklahoma City to Walters near Red River/Texas border, is among the priority conversions, with that work expected to take place in the next two years, Love said.
Officials said Oklahoma is converting to the system for multiple reasons, starting with safety. Gatz said there are three instances when drivers face the greatest risk of accident: exiting the main traffic stream to enter the cash pay lane, stopping to pay the toll and re-entering the main stream of interstate traffic.
“We see some terrible accidents at tolls,” he said.
Love and Damrill said the automated conversion — which a number of other states already have done — is a nod to technological advances. Damrill said few people pay their tolls with cash, while the state also has limited options to replace equipment because it is not made any more.
“It’s very expensive to maintain,” he said. “Most of the polling sites are cashless; we’re following the trend. We needed to for a long time.”