Southwest Oklahoma will be joining the cashless turnpike system more quickly than anticipated.
But, that also means Lawton drivers without PikePasses will be paying $3 more, one-way, to travel to Oklahoma City.
Members of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) unanimously approved new PlatePay rates for the H.E. Bailey Turnpike on Thursday, ticking off another step in a conversion process that is removing the cash option at toll plazas and replacing it with PlatePay (taking pictures of license plates and sending the owners a bill). With the conversion — expected on the segment between Lawton and Oklahoma City by month’s end — H.E. Bailey will become the third turnpike in Oklahoma converted to the cashless system.
While the 84-mile H.E. Bailey was projected for conversion next year when OTA explained the project in summer 2021, Public Information Officer James Poling said recent projections by the turnpike authority staff had set that conversion for this summer, in July. That date changed because of an accident over the weekend.
“We had an incident at the Newcastle plaza this weekend,” Poling said, explaining a truck driver slammed into the plaza’s buffer at full speed during an early morning incident, landing only inches from a toll booth occupied by an OTA employee.
“A significant number of accidents (500 in the last six years) happened in toll zones,” OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle said. His statements echo an argument OTA engineers made last year about the dangers that result from vehicles changing lanes to get to cash lanes, slowing down and stopping to pay the toll, then speeding up again and merging with PikePass traffic that doesn’t have to stop. “This seems to happen all too often.”
While cost effectiveness also is a factor, Echelle said safety is the main motivation for the conversion, and staff members want all of Oklahoma’s turnpikes converted sooner rather than later.
H.E. Bailey is ready for the transition, both men said of a process that will abandon the glass-enclosed booths occupied by attendants who take cash from customers without PikePasses. The conversion leaves drivers with two options: Those who don’t have PikePass will have pictures taken of their license plates, then receive a bill.
But, drivers will pay dearly for PlatePay option: A one-way trip from Lawton to Oklahoma City costs $4.25 if you are paying cash and $3.50 with PikePass. The cost for using PlatePay will be $7.45.
Thursday’s approval is moving the H.E. Bailey conversion ahead by about 5 weeks, but only because the process will be done in segments. While Echelle expects the section of H.E. Bailey between Oklahoma City and Lawton to be converted within a few weeks, the segment between Lawton and Walters/Texas State Line isn’t expected to go live until the end of July.
Poling said the links between Oklahoma City and Lawton — the Newcastle and Chickasha plazas, the Norman Spur and the Elgin exit — are “pretty darn close, ready to go.” Conversion there will mean installation of the equipment needed to take pictures of tags.
More labor is needed at the Walters plaza because of its configuration: The existing system is under the bridge and must be moved to a new site. That toll plaza will be torn down, as will the ones at toll plazas to the north. Poling, noting that work will be done after the conversion is complete, said the work will be more labor intensive at the Newcastle and Norman Spur sites because their booths are in the middle of interstate lanes.
Turnpike authority officials have said they expect more residents to begin using PikePasses because of the price difference.
“It (PlatePay) is a more expensive rate,” Poling said, adding the PikePass rate will stay the same.
Turnpike authority officials also are warning drivers that when H.E. Bailey is completed, only three of the state’s turnpikes have been converted to cashless, meaning those without PikePass can drive through plazas without stopping only on the Kickapoo, Kilpatrick and H.E. Bailey turnpikes. Those without PikePasses still must stop to pay on other turnpikes. It already is illegal to fail to pay a toll; those who don’t pay their PlatePay invoices will have their plates flagged and will not be able to renew their license plates.
Gene Love, a Lawton businessman whose serves as chairman of the turnpike authority, said the conversion program comes back to safety.
“We’re always concerned about safety throughout our network,” Love said of conversions expected to be done by 2024, adding the weekend incident at Newcastle proves the dangers of traditional cash toll plazas. “The quicker we can get this done, the better.”