Stashing your quarters to cover the toll on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike will become a thing of the past.
But not tomorrow.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has begun implementing its five-year plan to automate all toll plazas on the state’s turnpike system, meaning those converted areas no longer will accept cash. After the conversion is complete, drivers will have two options: PikePass, a decal attached to your front windshield that is read each time you pass a toll site, with the fee automatically deducted from your PikePass account; and the new PlatePay, where an electronic system at the toll plaza takes a picture of the license plate, then uses registration information to send the owner an invoice for the toll.
While the details of the conversion still are being set, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Chairman Gene Love, Lawton, and Turnpike Authority Communications Director Jack Damrill said commissioners already know Oklahoma City’s Kilpatrick Turnpike will be addressed first. That conversion is expected to be done before summer ends.
While the authority has begun advertising for vendors to handle installation of the automated system on H.E. Bailey’s toll areas, the men said it probably will be two years before that work begins. Both are confident the decision for an automated toll system is best. Damrill said Oklahoma is moving toward what other states already have done and Love said there are examples close to home, including the North Dallas Tollway.
“I’m not concerned it’s not going to work,” he said.
Love said the conversion will move Oklahoma’s turnpikes to a better pay system, adding there are multiple reasons for that conversion. One is safety: turnpike authority employees have been injured while working in toll booths hit by vehicles, and without the need to pay cash, drivers won’t stop at toll plazas and back up traffic. Love, a businessman, has another argument.
“It’s a pretty efficient way to do business, cost wise,” he said. “We just bill you.”
Damrill said paying cash is an outdated system.
“That’s not how people want to pay tolls now,” he said, adding PlatePay simply means invoicing the driver for later payment.
Collecting coins also is outdated, Damrill said, explaining no one makes cash collecting equipment anymore.
“It’s very expensive to maintain,” he said. “Most of the polling sites are cashless; we’re following the trend. We needed to for a long time.”
While drivers along the Kilpatrick Turnpike should be using a totally automated system by the time school resumes, those using the H.E. Bailey to head north to Oklahoma City or south to Texas will have to wait.
H.E. Bailey is an 84-mile turnpike that features toll plazas or sites at Walters, Elgin, Chickasha, Blanchard and the Norman Spur. Each site must be converted and some will be easier than others. The “problem child” is the Walters toll plaza, Love said, of a site located under an overpass.
“It’s not in a good location and is kinda dangerous,” Love said, of a site the turnpike authority has discussed moving.
Damrill noted the amount of work associated with the Walters site, saying the plan is to move the toll reading system from under the bridge, installing a new site for the readers and cameras before tearing down the toll booth.
The Chickasha toll plaza, rebuilt and opened in 2018, is an easy conversion because it was built with the knowledge the turnpike system would be automated. Damrill said the ultimate plan will remove all toll booths, leaving sites like Chickasha where the center PikePass lanes become everyone’s travel lanes.
While state officials aren’t certain H.E. Bailey will be conversion priority two — that honor might go to the Creek Turnpike — starting with the Kilpatrick was an easy decision.
“Kilpatrick has more PikePass users than the others. It makes it easier to do,” Love said, of a turnpike where an estimated 90 percent of drivers use PikePass (the state average is about 80 percent).
Damrill said turnpike also has a large volume of traffic without lots of heavy trucks and out-of-state commuters, which will allow the turnpike authority to test the system before a statewide implementation.
“It allows us to get our feet under us and get all the bugs worked out — we hope there are none,” he said.
The Oklahoma Legislature has already taken care of another problem: drivers who don’t pay invoices. A new law makes illegal to operate a vehicle on the turnpike with the knowledge the registered owner has outstanding toll evasion violations (state law already made it illegal to fail to pay a toll). Damrill said those who don’t pay will be labeled violators and their tags will be flagged, meaning they will not be able to renew their license plates.
Damrill said the turnpike authority hopes the new PlatePay system convinces more drivers to register for PikePass, which is 20 percent cheaper than paying tolls in cash. And, those fees will be increasing: the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Board will meet Tuesday and consider setting three rates: PikePass, PlatePay and cash. The cash rate will end when the conversion is complete but the PlatePay system will remain more expensive than PikePass.
“We want our travelers to travel the cheapest way possible, and that is with a PikePass account,” he said, of rates to be announced Tuesday.