Following the guidelines posted by federal, state and local officials have been tough on most everyone in Southwest Oklahoma, it’s never easy when things you love are taken away.
However, before you go feeling sorry for yourself about missing out on that beer with friends or lunch at your favorite hangout, you need to read Kaylor Turner’s story.
Turner turned 12 on April 13, a special birthday for any child about to become a teenager, but the celebration was muted to say the least.
In fact, Kaylor’s recent life has been one that would have any child gripe, moan and make life on her parents even tougher.
But what Candy and Jared Turner are doing for their daughter is all about saving her life, not making it an exciting one.
Kaylor is a Flower Mound School special needs student who suffers from Down Syndrome. To make matters even tougher, she underwent major heart surgery late last year.
That throws Kaylor into the high-risk category if she were to catch COVID-19, which has made the last three months so tough.
“Her surgery was Nov. 15 and they had to go in and remove a muscle bundle, remove an aneurism and patch that artery, then replace a leaking valve,” Candy said. “We’ve had to be really careful with her because her cardiologist said she’s still in recovery mode and will be for the first year.
“Then on top of that she had a staph infection on her face and had to spend a week in the hospital in February. So, it’s been a tough period for her. And all of that affects her immune system and that’s why we’re taking so many precautions.
“She’s left the house once in the past four weeks and that was just to go to the cardiologist. We’re trying our best to avoid this virus.”
So, for her 12th birthday, Kaylor’s parents arranged a parade through the family neighborhood so she could at least see her friends, classmates and many relatives.
“We arranged it so people could drive through the driveway and behind our houses where the barns are,” Candy said. “Because it was cold, we parked our SUV back there and put blankets in there where she could stay warm. But she wanted to stand and wave at everyone.
“We wound up having more than 30 cars drive through. Some dropped presents off and they all had signs. It was really a nice day for Kaylor and the whole family.”
The celebration continued Thursday when she got a chance to ride her pony, thanks to the fact that dad Jared is around the house more.
“When all this started, I took time off from my job but Jared was still working,” Candy said. “But when it got really serious, he decided to take off for the last three weeks. He was trying to avoid everyone at the job sites but people were coming over shaking his hand and visiting and he just got worried about bringing the virus home.
“So, he’s been home now just doing things around here that he’s been putting off.”
Because of her work as a dental hygienist, Candy knows all about protecting the health of others.
“I’ve been getting groceries delivered and they put them on a table out back,” she said. “Then we go wipe everything down with wipes before it goes in the house.
“We have also been quarantining our mail for two weeks. I know that all sounds a little much but when you are trying to protect a vulnerable child, you try everything you know to be safe.”
While the adults in the family understand why this has been happening over the past few weeks, it’s much tougher on the younger kids in the family, especially 4-year-old Brecklyn Smith, Kaylor’s cousin who lives just 100 yards or so away.
Recently pictures of little Brecklyn standing outside the sliding glass door to see her cousin were enough to bring tears to many Facebook friends.
“That day Kaylee (Brecklyn’s mom) needed to borrow some sugar, so I put it on the back porch and Breckie came to get it,” Candy said. “Kaylor was eating a muffin with butter, so I fixed one for Breckie and they stood there and visited through the glass door for a few minutes.
“That was terrible to see because neither one understands why they can’t hug each other and play together. They are really close and love each other so much.”
Kaylor also has a new niece, 6-month-old Avery Kephart, who is the daughter of sister Kendall Kephart and Tanner Christ.
“We’ve had Avery here in the house one day when Kendall had to work, but we even made sure that we were very careful there,” Candy said. “Kendall never comes in the house, and they are taking care at her work to protect their workers with masks and gloves.”
One of the most important issues facing the family was schooling for Kaylor. Her great-great grandmother Mary Ellen Goodman was one of the first Special Education teachers in the Lawton Public Schools, mainstreaming special needs kids first at Tomlinson and then Eisenhower High School.
When I served as a substitute for my mother one year at Ike, she told me one of the most important jobs each day was to make sure “her kids” got their hugs if they wanted it.
While that’s not possible now, the Turners say the Flower Mound staff as stepped up tall to make things easier.
“Flower Mound is lucky to have such good people including Special Education coordinator Mary Ann Grew,” Candy said. “She sent home two packets of homework for Kaylor. But it goes beyond that.
“Her aide, Hope Sims, does Facetime twice a week with Kaylor and that helps her keep the learning process going and keeps her mind off the being home.”
Plus, Flower Mound does other things for its students.
“The PE teacher is doing classes online, the librarian is reading books each day online, the music teacher is having lessons online; they are all doing their part to keep the kids associated with their school.”
And Candy has done her part.
“I went ahead and bought two online programs for her and I’ve been spending time helping her learn things as well,” Candy said. “Anything we can do to pass the time seems to help her take the being isolated so much.”
The isolation has also been tough on 11-year-old brother Acen.
“Acen has actually taken it really well,” mom said. “Before we always had kids over but now, he’s having to just visit with them online. It’s given him and his friends plenty of time to play “Fortnite” and on there they can interact and visit with each other.”
And with dad being around the house, Acen is learning other valuable skills.
“He’s also been helping his dad build fence and running the equipment so that helps to pass the time,” Candy said. “He understands why his friends can’t come over and has been a big help around the house.”
All the time together has even brought about some lighter moments.
With the hair salons closed, Jared was needing a haircut, so he gave the clippers to Candy.
“He told me to go for it and try anything, so I did,” she said with a big laugh over the lightning bolt she shaved into the side of his head.
“I tried to get Acen to let me cut his hair but he’s picky,” mom said. “He’s even been known to tell off his stylist when he wasn’t happy with the look.”
Whenever the family can find some time to laugh it seems to help break the concern that the parents take to bed each night.
“We’re just doing what we know is right when it comes to protecting this vulnerable child,” Candy said. “We’re trying to take every prudent step we can until things get back to normal.”
For now, the burden is in the hands of strong parents like Candy and Jared Turner who know every decision they make could be the difference in preserving the life of their daughter.