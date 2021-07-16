MARLOW — A Tulsa man is in jail after being accused of stealing a vehicle with a 5-week-old baby still inside outside a Stephens County restaurant.
He told investigators he needed the ride because he was stranded here.
Jonathan Robert Sexton, 33, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with larceny of an automobile, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 3 and 10 years in prison.
Sexton was arrested Tuesday night by Marlow police.
Officer Timothy Fitzpatrick was called to an attempted car theft with a child still inside shortly after 8 p.m. at Wright’s Diner, 1204 N. Broadway. According to the affidavit, the description of the suspect was of a man wearing black shorts, a white shirt and carrying a bag.
Fitzpatrick said he found the man crossing the road in front of him and continue into a pasture. Fitzpatrick gave chase on foot and caught up to the man, now identified as Sexton.
While walking back to the patrol car, Sexton said he was from Tulsa and tried to steal the Kia Sedona “because he was stranded here,” the affidavit states. He said when the car owner yelled her child was inside, he stopped, looked back, saw the baby, got out and walked away.
The woman told police she’d just put her 5-week-old infant into her car seat when the man got inside and backed up when she shouted her child was still inside. That’s when, she said, he stopped the car, got out and walked away.
Held on $75,000 bond, Sexton returns to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.