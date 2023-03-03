Already in jail for allegations he tried to smuggle contraband into the Lawton Correctional Facility via footballs, a Tulsa man faces an additional charge of drug possession behind bars.
Michael Alexander Moore, 30, of Tulsa, appeared Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of fentanyl and marijuana by an inmate, records indicate. Due to three prior felony convictions, he faces between 15 to 60 years in prison.
Moore is accused of throwing a package containing marijuana and fentanyl to a female inmate, Harley Sierra Kaiser, in the Comanche County Detention Center on Feb. 22, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Kaiser, who has not been charged, has been in custody, along with Moore and another woman, Taquisha Shaffer, since being arrested Feb. 15.
The trio were stopped in Geronimo after prison officials became suspicious of their activity driving around the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound. Moore was driving and Shaffer and Kaiser were passengers. According to the affidavit, six footballs containing multiple phones, chargers, tobacco, cigars, lighters, marijuana and methamphetamine weighing 252 grams were found, the affidavit states. Investigators said footballs packed with items are a way often used to get contraband over the prison fences and into the yard area.
Moore, Shaffer and prison inmate Vysean Rychon Ervin, 27, of Tulsa, were each charged Feb. 22 with a felony count of conspiracy to commit bringing contraband into a penal institution, records indicate. Moore and Shaffer are held on $75,000 bonds and are slated to return to court at 3 p.m. April 10.
Kaiser, who is being held as a material witness, told investigators the three had driven from Tulsa under Ervin’s instructions to deliver the drugs, tobacco and phones, according to court documents.
Moore has three prior felony convictions: Tulsa County, February, 2018, two counts of larceny of merchandise from retailer; and Pittsburg County, January 2021, distribution of controlled dangerous substances.
An additional $50,000 bond was issued for Moore and he is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. April 17 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.