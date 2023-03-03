Already in jail for allegations he tried to smuggle contraband into the Lawton Correctional Facility via footballs, a Tulsa man faces an additional charge of drug possession behind bars.

Michael Alexander Moore, 30, of Tulsa, appeared Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of fentanyl and marijuana by an inmate, records indicate. Due to three prior felony convictions, he faces between 15 to 60 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

