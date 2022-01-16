Cameron Campus Ministry’s 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event on Tuesday will be virtual only, officials said.
A previously-scheduled in-person question and answer period with guest speaker Princess Sarah Culberson has been canceled because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said. The keynote address will take place virtually at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, as part of this year’s theme: Building Community: Lessons from Our Past and Present that Shape Our Future.
Registration is at no cost to the general public and is available at www.cameron.edu.mlk. Information to access the event will be provided.