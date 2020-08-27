Police are investigating a young woman being shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon at a northwest Lawton apartment complex.
Investigators believe the incident was accidental.
Officers and first responders were called shortly after 3:45 p.m. to an apartment at Maplewood Apartments building E, 6307 NW Maple, on the report of a person being shot in the back of the leg. They arrived to find the young woman with a bullet wound, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer. The woman was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for further treatment.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigative Division were called to investigate, Garcia said. At this point, the shooting is believed to be accidental.
While responders were there, an additional medical unit was called to treat a woman suffering a panic attack.