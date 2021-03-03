A peaceful protest Tuesday made its way through Lawton’s downtown with a call for justice, according to its organizers.
Moments of volatility awaited a spark that, in the end, refused to ignite.
The purpose was a call for justice for a 24-year-old man shot and killed by police.
The event was organized by an 11-year-old boy from Denver, Colo. Nicholas Elijah Evans, a.k.a. “Nicwitit,” said he has family in Lawton — “This is a place I’ve been visiting my whole life.” A youth activist who has traveled the country speaking about equality and justice said that his cause is moving forward and has helped.
“We’re out here fighting for justice for Zonterious Johnson, but he’s not the only one,” he said. “It’s scary, but every black and brown person lives with it.”
“The journey’s not over yet,” he continued. “We’ve got to continue to fight.”
In his spoken word poem, “Mama, where are you?”, Evans spoke of black lives cut short by a lawman’s gun. “Boom! Shoot!” he exclaimed at key moments. He asked, “Will my name be the next to be said?”
Evans cited the role of law enforcement and justice for all when he asked, “You know police are not to kill guilty people, right?”
The intonation from Evans’ poem was reflective of the Jan. 17 death of Johnson.
Johnson was killed the morning of Jan. 17, the day of his 24th birthday, following a police compliance check at the Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park. It began with a gunshot at the venue.
Investigators said he ran from the scene and, approximately seven blocks east of the location, drew his weapon and faced a police officer with a gun in his hand. When told to drop the weapon, he declined and was shot and killed, according to a prior statement by Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith.
A handgun was found with Johnson’s body and three shell casings believed to match the weapon were found outside the venue. Investigators have not said how many times Johnson was shot.
The fatal shooting is under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), which is tasked with the investigation since it is a police-related incident. Once ballistics tests and Johnson’s autopsy is completed by the State Medical Examiner, the final analysis will be delivered to the District Attorney’s office upon completion of the investigation.
Johnson’s family is calling for the police body camera video from the incident to be released to the public. The Constitution and other media have filed Freedom of Information Act requests for access to the video when available. The video is expected to be released upon completion of the OSBI investigation.
Amberly R. Taylor, a lead community organizer and journalist who lives in Denver, Colo., joined with Johnson’s family as she read a statement from their legal counsel, Justin Mai of the Overman Legal Group, of Oklahoma City.
“They demand justice and all good people should demand with them,” she said. “This is a tragic event that took a special person’s life.”
Johnson’s family are seeking the immediate release of the body camera footage, accountability from the City of Lawton and police department, and are asking for the establishment of a community oversight board to keep an eye on police/community interaction.
The family has been distraught at prior descriptions of Johnson as a “suspect” in the incident instead of being recognized as the victim, Taylor said.
Taylor said the event was to help bring the community together and talk about it.
“This is nothing new,” she said. “We are all part of this community.”
Former K98 DJ, Michelle Campbell addressed the two to three dozen gathered outside the Lavish Lounge. She said Johnson’s shooting death is part of a bigger issue.
“We do have a serious problem of law enforcement shooting young black males,” she said. “Not just that, all black males.”
Tuesday’s protest is the second with Johnson’s case at its core. On Jan. 23, protestors took their message to the Comanche County Courthouse and, later, the police department.
The latest journey took the protestors northbound on Southwest 11th Street until they made their message heard outside the courthouse. From there, the path traveled a few blocks northeast to outside the police station.
Several police units blocked traffic in the area and a picket guard of officers lined the southern perimeter of the building. Across Southwest A Avenue, the protestors gathered and yelled their message. Some voices resounded with anger. Others offered a primal scream of hurt and rage.
Jan Johnson, grandmother of the victim, crossed the street and confronted officers holding their line near the sidewalk.
“I hope you all go home and kill your own kids,” she said. “I’m sick of you killing ours.”
A group called the Autonomous Brown Berets of Oklahoma served as defenders of the protestors with some carrying paintball guns that required a second look to identify as non-lethal.
Across the roadway, several officers carried long rifles.
The tension eased as protestors then took their path to City Hall. Again, the two sides presented lines: police maintaining guard at the entrance, protestors on the other side sending their message.
Again, tensions eased as the protestors made their journey by foot back to the Lavish Lounge. It would be momentary.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m., police units raced southbound on Southwest 11th Street with lights and sirens blaring.
Moments earlier, a pair of escort cars that were driving in front of and behind the protestors were pulled over for obstructing the flow of traffic. Occurring during police shift change, there appeared to be at least one officer available for every protestor.
Taylor said she was angry by the police display. The goal of the protest was a peaceful one, she said.
“This is a protest organized by an 11-year-old,” she said. “What are they thinking?”
Traffic was closed from the railroad tracks south to I Avenue as officers spoke with the drivers. Several protestors filmed the interactions while yelling at the officers to leave their allies alone.
For about 30 minutes, traffic flow southbound was relegated to side streets until police released the drivers and the scene. For the moment, the bubbling towards a breaking point receded.
