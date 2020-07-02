Lawton police are trying to get to the bottom of a Tuesday night stabbing at a local hotel.
Officers were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. to a room at the Knights Inn, 2202 N. U.S. 277 on the report of a stabbing victim. They arrived to find a man who had been stabbed once in the lower abdomen area, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Garcia said investigators were unable to get much information from the victim at the time.
“Detectives are currently investigating this crime,” he said. “At the moment, it is unknown why this happened or who the suspect is.”
If you have information, you can contact LPD directly, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma: 580-355-4636, or lawtoncrimstoppers.com. You may remain anonymous.