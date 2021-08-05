Lawton police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night.
Lawton Police Officer Ricky Rodriguez and other officers responded around 8 p.m. to a shooting at 54 NW 24th. They arrived to find a male suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer, said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and remained hospitalized on Wednesday.
Witnesses were taken to the police station for interviews. Little other information is available.
If you have any information regarding this or any other crime, you can call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile app or the organization’s website.