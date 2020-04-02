Lawton police have one person in custody and are investigating the city’s eighth homicide of the year following a Tuesday night shooting on the city’s northwest side.
Police were called around 10:40 p.m. to a home in the 1800 block of Northwest Lake on the report of a shooting.
The victim, Cody Newman, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, said.
An emergency radio dispatcher reported there was a man suffering a gunshot wound to the head and he was not breathing or conscious. A person at the scene reported it was an accident.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called to process the scene and interview witnesses.
“It is unknown at this time of what caused this incident to occur,” Jenkins said.
A suspect was taken into custody but no other information was available, Jenkins said.
“The Lawton Police Department will keep all citizens updated with any further information as it comes along,” he said.
Newman’s death is the eighth considered to be a homicide this year. It came less than a week since the city’s last shooting death.
Police were called the morning of March 25 to 4504 SW Park on a shooting report and arrived to find Darian Harris, 30, dead from at least one gunshot wound. No suspects have been developed.
If you have information about these or any other crimes, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.