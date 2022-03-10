A Tuesday night death on Lawton’s northwest side is under investigation.
Police were called on the report of a possibly dead person in the area of Northwest 5th Street and Bell Avenue. Responding officers found an unidentified person dead, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. A witness said the body was lying in the roadway, about two steps from the curb.
The incident is being investigated as an unattended death. The LPD Criminal Investigations Division is leading the inquiry.