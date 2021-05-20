Early Tuesday morning gunshot erupted and left a northwest Lawton neighborhood shaken and a vehicle damaged.
Police were called Tuesday afternoon regarding someone firing a shotgun twice at a home’s garage door shortly before 3 a.m. in the 7000 block of Northwest Baldwin. A vehicle parked at the house has also been hit by bullets while parked in the driveway, the report states.
Lawton Police Sgt. Michael Albert reported he found two shotgun shells in the street in front of the home. One shell had not been fired but both had been run over from vehicles throughout the day. He also found a bullet in the front driver’s seat of the vehicle.
The potential target of the gunfire told police she’d been in her garage playing pool when she heard the gunshots. She came outside a few minutes later to investigate and said she didn’t see anyone around.
Security video didn’t show any images of the incident due to the rain and darkness, the report states.