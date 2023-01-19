The victim of Lawton’s first homicide of 2023 has been identified by police.
Elijah Jones, 20, was found dead Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Aces & Eights Lounge, 1825 Cache Road, said Sgt. Christopher Blessing, Lawton Police information officer.
Police were called around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the report of gunshots and arrived to find Jones dead in the parking lot dead from a single gunshot wound. Bars are legally obliged to close by 2 a.m. each morning in Oklahoma.
The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident as a homicide.
Police have not released any further information as they try to develop a suspect.
Investigators remain in that same boat with the investigation of another shooting death a little over two months prior at the same location.
Officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. Nov. 5, 2022, to Aces & Eights Lounge and arrived to find one person, Louis Lipscomb, 34, wounded. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There have been no arrests made in Lipscomb’s case. A $2,500 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest by Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma.
If you have any information or witnessed anything with either of these homicides, contact the LPD Criminal Investigations Division at 580-581-3272.
You can remain anonymous and contact Southwest Oklahoma Crime Stoppers at 580-355-4636.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.