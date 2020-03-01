Comanche County Clerk Carrie Tubbs has announced she will seek her third term.
Tubbs said she is proud of the improvements made during her tenure, particularly the modernization of the office. One accomplishment is being able to accept debit/credit cards as payment for customers who come in to file.
She also is pleased with providing e-Recording services, which gives the public the ability to file documents without having to coming to the courthouse or mailing them. It has become a tool for businesses across the street from the courthouse.
“During my tenure I have strived to improve this office for our taxpayers, and I will continue to do so. I would like to assure the public that this office is proud of doing a good job. We pride ourselves in being efficient, record documents accurately, mindful of costs, while being respectful and courteous,” she said.
The county clerk is the principal record keeper for the county and preserves all legal instruments filed by the public and officials, to include deeds, oil, gas and mineral leases, property liens, mortgages and subdivision plat maps.
“A service we provide to our veterans is to safeguard their discharge papers, (DD214). They can bring them to the office to file, at no cost. Then if they or a family member needs a new one, we will be able to replace it with a certified copy,” Tubbs said.
The county clerk is the secretary to several boards, including the Board of County Commissioners, the County Excise–Equalization Board, and the Board of Tax Roll corrections. To comply with the Open Meetings Act, she prepares and posts meeting agendas, records proceedings, and files pertinent documents.
The county clerk is the chief administrative officer for county government, facilitating all accounts payable, county payroll, business record keeping, retirement system and formal tax protests. Her office reviews all claims for payment and prepares the proper warrants, including the county payroll. She is accountable for recording all appropriations and expenditures for each county office, and assists in preparing the county’s annual budget.
Her office is the county purchasing agent, handling paperwork for purchases, rentals, lease-purchase agreements and advertises for sealed bids for Commissioners to ensure public tax dollars are being spent appropriately. She ensures all transactions of the county comply with state law and serve the public interest.
Tubbs is a long time resident of Comanche County and has raised her family here, to include a daughter and a son-in-law who is in the Navy, and a daughter who is a sweet, loving special needs person.