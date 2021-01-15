The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program serving Comanche County needs is seeking volunteers to participate in a survey designed to gather input about several health issues facing people in Oklahoma. The questions are related to tobacco, nutrition and physical activity.
“In order to further advance the program goals of making the healthy choice the easy choice, we need to learn your opinions on tobacco use, physical activity opportunities and access and availability of nutritious foods here in Comanche County,” said Summer Hurleyjacks, assistant coordinator, in a statement.
Hurleyjacks said the information will be used, along with several other data collection activities, to design a two-year strategic plan to address the data collection. The ultimate goal is to improve the health of our community.
The survey is a result of university researchers in Oklahoma, working with the TSET, to design a survey instrument that ensures the programs being funded are evidence-based and are informed by current data.
“Your input is an integral piece of the Comprehensive Community Needs Assessment we are currently working on,” Hurleyjacks said. “In addition, community input will be integrated into a strategic plan designed to improve the health of Comanche County.”
Follow this link below to participate in the survey — https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Comanche_CommunitySurvey