The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program at Comanche County Memorial Hospital will be hosting the virtual “Community Talks — an online World Café” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 9 and noon Wednesday, Feb. 10.
The purpose of these events is to listen to community members as they share their thoughts, feelings and ideas about health in Comanche County, Program Director Sandy Foster said in a press release.
A World Café is a structured sharing session. It is a way to communicate thoughts, feelings and ideas around certain topics. This World Café, hosted by the Comanche County Memorial Hospital TSET’s Healthy Living Program, will focus on learning more about health in Comanche County.
“Your experiences and opinions on health in our community really matter and we want to hear from you,” Foster said. “Hearing about your experiences with access to healthy foods and physical activity and tobacco free environments through this event will help us create a comprehensive plan that fits and works best here in Comanche County.”
The Comanche County Memorial Hospital TSET Healthy Living Program is in the first year of a comprehensive community needs assessment. The first year has been dedicated to gathering health-related data from U.S. Census information and other research-based sources, and seeking local input from community partners and community members.
The events will be hosted online through Zoom. Please register using the following links:
Session 1: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-talks-an-online-world-cafe-session-1-tickets-137790606413
Session 2: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-talks-an-online-world-cafe-session-2-tickets-137999154185
If you are unable to attend one of these virtual events, you can access the online survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Comanche_CommunitySurvey
For information about the World Café or the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Comanche County, contact HLPteam@ccmhhealth.com