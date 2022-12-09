'Kiowa Warrior'

This piece, “Kiowa Warrior” by Morgan Tsatoke is among his collection to begin exhibition Friday at the Southern Plains Indian Museum in Anadarko.

 Courtesy U.S. Department of the Interior

ANADARKO — The works of a decades-established Kiowa artist begin exhibition Friday at the Southern Plains Indian Museum.

The exhibit, “A Narrative of Kiowa Life, Featuring Monroe Tsatoke,” will be open through Feb. 24, 2023 and is free to the public, according to Bambi Allen, museum director.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you