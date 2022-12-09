ANADARKO — The works of a decades-established Kiowa artist begin exhibition Friday at the Southern Plains Indian Museum.
The exhibit, “A Narrative of Kiowa Life, Featuring Monroe Tsatoke,” will be open through Feb. 24, 2023 and is free to the public, according to Bambi Allen, museum director.
The museum, 801 E. Central Blvd., is administered by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
“This exhibit marks the first solo exhibition of Monroe’s work and the first time his art has been exhibited in a professional museum setting,” she said.
Tsatoke, an enrolled member of the Kiowa Tribe, is an established artist who has worked in a variety of media for over 40 years, according to Allen. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and a Master of Arts degree in education from the University of Oklahoma.
“Monroe enjoys creating Native American regalia with traditional materials and techniques, as well as creating contemporary paintings on canvas,” she said. “Monroe’s 40-year career as an art teacher began in 1976.”
Allen said Tsatoke has taught at several schools in the ensuing decades, finishing his final 14 years at Riverside Indian School in Anadarko.
Tsatoke resides in Carnegie with his wife Johanna (BigBow). He is an ordained minister and serves as the pastor for three churches in the area, Allen said.
Born in Carnegie, Tsatoke was raised in a traditional Kiowa home, Allen said. Art was always a part of life. He looked at the art of the Kiowa Five and from his tribe’s culture for inspiration, she said.
“He continues to keep the rich stories, myths, and culture of the Kiowa people alive through art,” she said.
Drawn to the arts as a young child, Tsatoke’s first published drawing was in elementary school when he was tasked with creating art for the school paper, according to Allen.
Over time he learned from many Native American artists in the local area and was directly mentored by two well-known artists, Parker Boyiddle (Kiowa) and Archie Blackowl (Cheyenne), whom he met as a student at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
According to Allen, Blackowl offered him the following advice:
“You are a Tsatoke, you have art and art history in your family. Paint what you know best, paint from your tribe. Paint all that you can to keep your tribe’s customs and traditions alive. Don’t stray from your tribe and paint something from another tribe because if you paint something out of place, that tribe or members can criticize you for putting something out of place … paint what you know.”
Although he primarily paints with acrylics and watercolors, Tsatoke has begun to experiment with new techniques, including the use of spray paint in his work, Allen said.
“He enjoys painting subjects in ceremonial regalia as well as landscapes,” she said. “Monroe takes pride in crafting each of his paintings from start to finish. He begins the process by stretching and priming the canvas. Once the painting is complete, his finishes each work by building a unique wooden frame for the painting.”
Over the course of his career, Tsatoke has received numerous recognitions and awards for his artwork. He was selected as the feature artist for the Redrock High School Annual in 1981. In both 1978 and 2014 he won First Place at the American Indian Exposition Art Show held in Anadarko.
Tsatoke participated in the 1998 Oklahoma State University Art Show held in Stillwater. In both 2020 and 2022 he won First Place in Fine Arts Division Carnegie Fair Art Competition held in Carnegie, and in 2022 he was awarded Best of Show in the same competition.
The artwork featured in the exhibition may be purchased by contacting Monroe Tsatoke directly at arthurtsatoke@gmail.com.