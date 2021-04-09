The Annual Trykes ‘N Tread Car Show is back this weekend at the Great plains Coliseum.
Last year, the show was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but this year it returns with plenty of awesome paint jobs, impressive engines and shiny chrome wheels. The event features all makes, models and vintages. There are cars, trucks, motorcycles and even some exotic modes of transportation on display.
This annual event is held by the Mountain Metro AMBUCS. Billed as the largest custom car, truck and bike show in Southwest Oklahoma, Trykes N Tread serves as the Mountain Metro AMBUCS’ largest fundraiser.
All of the funds raised go toward supporting charitable causes, with the majority going to provide children, adults and veterans with AmTryke therapeutic tricycles.