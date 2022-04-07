Hundreds of cars, motorcycles and bicycles will line the inside of the Great Plains Coliseum on Saturday for the 10th annual Trykes and Tread Car Show.
Registration for the show will begin Friday. The fee for entry is $30 per car or motorcycle, and $15 per bicycle.
Linda Mask, the chair of the Trykes and Tread board, said that the event has grown steadily over its 11-year existence, going from 250 entrants to between 300 and 400 each year the event is held.
“If it keeps getting bigger, it may become an indoor-outdoor show next year,” Mask said.
This year, the show’s theme will be honoring military personnel and veterans, and the show will include a presentation of colors by active duty military personnel, as well as a few new events specifically geared toward honoring military service.
The show also will include various competitions, including a burnout competition held in the parking lot, a sound system contest hosted by Bass Battles Houston Texas, a tattoo contest, and a pin-up girl contest.
The pin-up girl contest is new to this year’s show, though the girls have been a part of the car show for the last several events. The contest will be for best costume and, while the women usually dress in vintage or 1950s themed attire, this year, military themes will be incorporated into the costumes.
“The costumes are always amazing, and the girls look great, so we decided this year to start doing a competition for them,” Mask said.
The tattoo contest will have a new element this year, with a separate category opened for best military-themed tattoo.
A $1,000 prize will be presented to the best vehicle presented at the show.
The show also will include a tryke giveaway. Trykes are adapatable tricycles provided by AMBUCS to users with limited mobility. Trykes come in various shapes and sizes, designed to fit to each specific rider’s needs.
The show was canceled in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Mask hopes that this year, the show will begin to get back to the number of attendees — and entrants — it used to have. The attendance, according to Mask, can be influenced by a number of factors.
“We’re praying for good weather, and low wind,” Mask said. “Some of the cars have paint jobs that cost tens of thousands of dollars, and when the wind really picks up, it does quite a number on them.”
Trykes and Tread is a fundraiser, raising money for Mountain Metro AMBUCS, an organization that builds wheelchair ramps and other amenities for people with limited mobility.
“The money is going to a good cause,” Mask said. “So come out, have fun, and show support.”