Lawton Area Transit System has scheduled special activities for the remainder of this week, including a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday and the Rolling Oklahoma Classroom on Friday.
The activities are part of LATS’ celebration of Try Transit Week.
Friday, the Rolling Oklahoma Classroom will be at Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rolling Oklahoma Classroom will feature information on Human Trafficking Awareness, but also will have information to enhance public awareness of public transit.
Saturday, Customer Appreciation Day will provide activities and free food for residents from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the downtown transfer center, Southwest 4th Street and Southwest B Avenue.