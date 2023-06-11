Carlisle Indian Cemetery

Dora Morning, a member of the Cheyenne Nation, is buried in the Carlisle Indian Cemetery on the former grounds of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, where she died in 1885. The Carlisle Indian Industrial School sits on the grounds of the present-day U.S. Army War College.

 Addison Kliewer/Gaylord News

The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs has sent to the Senate legislation that would create the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies in the United States.

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, a Cherokee Nation citizen, was among the 10 other senators who make up the membership of the committee.

