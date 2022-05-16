Lawton's newest trust authority has begun searching for a contractor to oversee youth sports.
Hossein Moini, chairman of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority's programs committee, said late last week that committee members had finished crafting the Request For Proposals (RFP), the documentation to solicit contractors to operate all aspects of youth sports in the City of Lawton, from handing the sports programs to operating facilities associated with those activities. That will include the new indoor youth sports complex planned for Elmer Thomas Park, as well as existing sports fields and cooperative agreements with those who also handle youth sport activities.
The plan is for the youth sports authority — an entity of the City of Lawton — to assume control of youth sports program now overseen by the city's Parks and Recreation Department, allowing the city to withdraw from those activities. In turn, the authority decided to hire someone to handle those duties on a day-to-day basis.
Moini said the committee crafted the RFP document after a Request For Information process made it clear there are entities interested in the work. The committee released its RFPs on Friday, in a process similar to soliciting bids on a project.
Interested candidates have until Friday to ask questions they need answered for their RFPs, then will have the chance to attend a pre-bid conference set for May 26. The application deadline is June 7, with oral interviews with the top contenders set for June 20. Moini said committee members hope to make their recommendation to the full authority "right after that."
Trust Authority Chairman Brian Henry said while the game plan is to have a contractor in place by July 1 (the start of the new fiscal year), various things will influence that final decision.
Topping the list: timing the transfer of authority from the city to the authority to ensure the least amount of disruption to the sports programs the City of Lawton conducts: football, baseball and softball, volleyball and basketball for youth, most age 12 and under. Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said the city is finishing registration for one season, with a lull in sports until school resumes in the fall and sports participation greatly increases.
Trust authority members said at their organizational meeting in early March that their top priority was finding a contractor to handle day-to-day operations, including the transition of duties from the Parks and Recreation Department to the trust authority.
The expectation is that will include all facilities associated with youth sports and their maintenance. The trust authority's indenture specifies its duties as operating team sports, overseeing and maintaining related facilities, and building/managing the new indoor youth sports complex. Oversight of facilities includes facilities leased from others, most notably, Lawton Public Schools. While LPS allows the city to use its school gyms for city basketball teams, the two entities also share outdoor facilities.