Comanche County voters mirrored statewide results during the Super Tuesday presidential primary election, with Republicans overwhelmingly supporting Donald Trump in his bid for a second term and Democrats giving the edge to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Shevonda Steward, chair of the Comanche County Democratic Party, said the results didn’t surprise her, and now that the decisions for Super Tuesday have been made, the party needs to begin focusing its attention on the summer convention and capturing the presidency.
At evening’s end, 93.2 percent of the Republicans voting in Comanche County cast ballots for Trump, or 4,470 out of the 4,796 Republican residents who voted Tuesday. The next highest candidate on the ballot was Joe Walsh, who won 3.38 percent of the vote (162 votes). That compares to a statewide tally for Trump of more than 93 percent, a figure that stayed consistent through late evening.
The numbers prove what Comanche County Chairman Ed Petersen had said last week: it’s pretty much a forgone conclusion that Trump will win his party’s nomination at the Republican national convention this summer.
On the Democratic side of the ballot, Comanche County voters supported Biden by a margin of 46.09 percent (or, 2,996 votes), compared to Biden’s overall tally of 38.18 percent statewide. Bernie Sanders captured 24.58 percent of the votes in the county (1,598), while Michael Bloomberg had 12.97 percent and Elizabeth Warren had 8.48 percent.
In total, 11,297 Comanche County residents cast ballots for Super Tuesday.
Steward said she wasn’t surprised Sanders and Biden captured the top places, which seems to mirror national trends late Tuesday night.
“I’m not surprised by the numbers,” she said, adding earlier primaries, recent polling numbers and recent news stories indicated the two men would finish at the top of the group.
She said that closeness may still be evident this summer, at the Democratic convention.
“I’m not trying to predict the upcoming convention, but it may be very close,” she said. “We may have to go to a second ballot.”
Now what?
“What happens in Comanche County is that we keep working hard, we keep pushing,” Steward said. “We’ve got to watch what other states are going to do. Super Tuesday is Super Tuesday, but others (elections) will come behind. Once the convention happens, hopefully people will be happy with whoever gets the nomination.”
Steward said “pushing” means Democrats keep pushing toward the November election while letting their candidate hear their opinions.
“We keep working hard and keep staying true to the Democratic Party and the direction the top candidates are going in. If they are not going in the direction the people have envisioned, we have to be vocal enough to let them know. The mission we’re trying to accomplish is getting the Democratic Party back in office, back in control, back on the road that people want to be on,” she said.
Noting that accountability is important in both political parties, Steward said voters must hold the Democratic nominee accountable while staying on the other side “like a tick on a dog.”
“We need to point out every little thing people need to see,” she said.
Repeated attempts to contact Peterson on Tuesday night were unsuccessful.