After a three-month shutdown the Harry S Truman Education Center has reopened on a limited basis.
Summer classes are in session, but they are all virtual. The computer lab is available once more, but its traffic flow is vastly curtailed due to social distancing. Also, individuals are limited to one hour on their computer station.
Michael Dodds, chief of Fort Sill’s Education Services Division, said its location on the fifth floor of the Fort Sill Welcome Center, Building 4700 Mow-Way Road, reopened for customer service June 22.
“Prior to that we were closed because of the pandemic, and so we were offering services virtually,” he said.
In the initial stages of the shutdown, a soldier who needed to talk to a counselor could create a trouble ticket and go on Army Education’s database for help. Or a soldier could email a counselor directly for assistance. There was no face-to-face counseling.
Phone appointments were added when the office reopened June 22. This allows soldiers to talk with counselors over the phone, but not in person.
“We’re still not doing face-to-face. We’re just not there yet,” Dodds said. “With cases going up we still have to be careful, both employees and customers. And so we’ve implemented procedures to help keep everyone safe.”
The lobby desk now has a sneeze guard. When soldiers step off the elevator they have to maintain six feet of social distancing wherever they go. The computer where patrons used to check themselves in is gone. Employees have to sign them in.
“That means only we touch it. So that limits what’s touched,” Dodds said.
“At the end of the day, we close 30 minutes early now, because we have to have time to clean our area,” he added.
The people who work the customer service desk sanitize their desks, their chairs and their computer area. Then they go over the computers on the side and the check-in computer as well.
“They sanitize at the end of the day so when people come up the next day we’re ready to go,” Dodds said.
The staff reported back June 8, two weeks to the June 22 reopening, to do a deep clean on their side of the fifth floor. They also went over to the Truman Ed Center, Building 3281 in Koehler Loop, and cleansed every classroom, the computer lab, the lobby and the restrooms. That building reopened July 13.
“The computer lab opened, but it’s very limited. What does that mean?
“I physically went in there with a tape measure and measured six feet from each computer station. We had to remove 21 computers out of there to meet the six feet social distancing rule. We had 32, I removed 21. So we’ve got 11 in there.
“I also removed the chairs. So you have to sit behind a laptop. You can’t just pull up a chair next to your buddy and carry on a conversation. And they’re trying to do that, and we have to say, ‘Nope, sorry, you can’t do that, please. You have to maintain six feet social distancing.’ It’s taken them a while to get used to it because some people just want to be social or they want to sit next to their friend,” he noted.
Prior to the pandemic, approximately 200 people a day visited the Truman Ed Center computer lab.
“When we opened it back up you can imagine the number of people who wanted to use that facility. But we only had 11 computers, which was a shock to a lot of the customers, because they were used to a whole roomful of computers.
“So we now had to implement a wait system. If all 11 stations are full you take a number, and we have to limit it to an hour per person to use the computer, so everyone has a chance to go in there and use the computers.”
The Fort Sill Garrison has memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with seven institutions of higher learning to offer college programs, either virtually or in the classrooms, on post. When the pandemic hit, all seven had to transition to 100 percent online instruction.
Four of them – Upper Iowa University, Columbia College, Central Texas College and Wayland Baptist University – now plan to offer in-seat classes in Truman Ed Center this fall, but in a blended format – part virtual, part in the classroom. In one example, students will have alternating weeks of online and live classes.
Two, the University of Oklahoma and Webster University, have said their fall classes will be entirely online. Cameron University has not yet said yes or no to in-seat classes on post this fall.
All seven are trying to reduce the amount of time spent in the classroom. Meanwhile, Dodds got out his tape measure again to go over the classrooms.
“We pulled a lot of laptops and chairs out of those rooms to facilitate six feet of social distancing,” he said. “Our biggest classroom is Classroom No. 1. Normally it holds 60 people. There were 60 desks in there, 60 laptops. Right now there are only 15. So that kind of gives you an idea of the magnitude of what we went through to make sure all of our classrooms meet the six feet social distancing rule,” said Dodds.
The Education Services Division has also limited who can use those classrooms. Prior to the pandemic, military units would call to schedule training in the center’s classrooms. So would MPs, contractors, Department of the Army civilians with other agencies on post and instructors for hazardous materials training. All that stopped, with the exception of some Directorate of Human Resources training.
“The reason for that is, I am not positioned with enough manpower and resources to clean and sanitize every classroom after every usage,” he explained.
Each of the seven on-post schools has been assigned one classroom. Only that school will use that classroom. No one else can. Dodds admits that is going to limit the number of classes the seven schools will be able to offer this fall semester.
“They’ll have to do more online, is what’ll happen, which is the trend anyway. Over 80 percent of Army tuition assistance is used toward online classes now,” Dodds said.
Each school that has an assigned classroom will now be responsible for cleaning and sanitizing, whether they do it at the end of the day or the first thing next morning. There will be compliance checks to make sure that happens before the classroom is used again. That’s to ensure the safety of employees and students alike.
“Our testing program just opened up in late June. We moved into our testing facility, and we’re socially distancing our testing area so that people who test will be six feet apart. And you have to wear masks. Masks are mandatory on this floor and in the (Truman Ed Center), in the classrooms and in the computer lab,” Dodds said.
Monday was the first day back for the Basic Skills Education Program (BSEP). This is the in-seat instruction for General Technical (GT) Improvement, a three-week, half-day course to prep soldiers for retaking the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) in order to score higher. Active-duty military have a similar test called the Armed Forces Classification Test. Achieving a higher score opens doors for soldiers to transition to a different military occupational specialty or change their career path from enlisted to officer through Officer Candidate School, Green to Gold, Warrant Officer School, Criminal Investigation Division School or the medical programs. Dodds said this was a 40-person class before COVID-19. Now it’s down to 10.
In March 2019 the Truman Ed Center unveiled a remote testing site for the ASVAB. This was a huge boon for recruits and recruiters, as they no longer had to go all the way to Oklahoma City to take the tests. But when the Truman Ed Center closed its doors at the end of March recruiters no longer had access to the building. Dodds said he expects the remote testing site to reopen in either late July or early August. He cautions that there will be fewer computers now, so the most that can be tested at one time is five recruits.
“Prior to the pandemic they were actually testing every day in there,” he said.
Dodds said he’s told the Oklahoma City Recruiting Battalion the Truman Ed Center is open again, Monday through Friday, their old room is available, they’re welcome to use it, and here are the rules.
“Oh, and they have to sanitize their classroom, too, after they use it,” he chuckled.