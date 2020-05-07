Although the Truman Education Center and the Education Services Division on Fort Sill have been closed since late March, most of the staff is teleworking and providing educational services virtually, according to Michael Dodds, education services director.
Three of the seven on-post universities on Fort Sill have entered into articulation agreements to provide online higher education for service members.
As part of Army University’s Continuing Education Degree Program, the Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE) entered into an articulation agreement with Upper Iowa University (UIU) for both the Air Defense Artillery (ADA) and the Field Artillery (FA). For ADA, it is for 14H enlisted soldiers and 140A warrant officers.
It provides maximum prior learning assessment (PLA) credit for their military education and training, as stated on a soldier’s joint services transcript (JST), toward a bachelor of science degree in information technology.
For FA, it is for the 13-series enlisted soldiers, who get maximum PLA credit as stated on their JST toward an associate of arts in liberal arts and a bachelor of science in information systems/general business.
Since Upper Iowa University has a memorandum of understanding with the Fort Sill Garrison to offer college courses and student services on Fort Sill, it can offer the courses required for these degrees either online or in-seat at the Truman Education Center, Building 3281 on Koehler Loop, whenever that building happens to be open.
Central Texas College, an on-post college, has an articulation agreement with FCoE for the ADA 14H enlisted soldiers and 140A warrant officers under Army University’s continuing education degree program. It provides maximum PLA credit for their military education and training toward an associate of applied science in information technology. This 60-hour associate’s degree will feed directly into the bachelor of science degree in information technology with UIU.
Like UIU, Central Texas College can offer courses online or in-seat at the Truman Education Center location.
Columbia College, another on-post college, has an articulation agreement with FCoE for the FA 13-series enlisted soldiers. It provides maximum PLA credit for their military education and training toward an associate of general studies and a bachelor of science in management information systems. An MOU with the garrison permits Columbia to offer courses required for these degrees either online or in-seat at the Truman Education Center location.
For general questions or assistance with school options, degree options, GoArmyEd, CLEP testing, JST, tuition assistance or credentialing assistance, Soldiers may create a GoArmyEd helpdesk case (trouble ticket) or contact one of the following:
Paul Karczewski: paul.r.karczewski.civ@mail.mil
Diana Ferguson: diana.l.ferguson9.civ@mail.mil
Shawn Roberts: shawn.d.roberts3.civ@mail.mil
Jenny Patton: jenny.l.patton.civ@mail.mil
For questions regarding transition and the Soldier For Life-Transition Assistance Program My Education class, contact Ed Vodochodsky either by phone, 580-442-5943, or email, edmond.j.vodochodsky.ctr@mail.mil
For specific questions pertaining to one of the Fort Sill on-post colleges or universities, call their office number or visit their website.