A Tuesday morning truckjacking led to the arrest and charges and jail for a Lawton man.
Thomas Rabedenis made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree robbery as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said he’d driven his truck to 2223 NW Baltimore to speak with another man and while they were talking, Rabedenis approached the passenger side with his hand in his pocket on what was believed to be a gun. He said the first man then pulled him from the truck and started punching him. Rabedenis soon joined in dishing out the beating.
The victim said the men put him in the back of the truck, took him to a nearby park and pushed him out, the affidavit states. While tracking his stolen phone, the victim learned the robbers ordered food from Whataburger with his stolen credit card.
Police tracked Rabedenis to Northwest 23rd Street and Denver Avenue. According to the affidavit, he told police where the stolen truck was and it was recovered and returned to its owner. He said his girlfriend used the stolen credit card for the fast food. While being placed into custody, a small amount of methamphetamine was found in his pocket.
Held on $20,000 bond, Rabedenis returns to court at 3 p.m. April 29 for his preliminary hearing conference.