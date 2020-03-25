While nearly every industry has been hit by COVID-19, the long-distance trucking business has kept on trucking, for the most part.
However, like everyone else, truckers are trying to limit person-to-person contact as much as possible.
James Griffith drives a truck for McKee Foods, the company who makes Little Debbie Snacks. Griffith delivers snacks from the Gentry, Ark. baker to stores across the Midwest. On Tuesday, Griffith had stopped at the Love's Travel Stop on OK-49 near Medicine Park to fill up his truck and pick up some bottled water. Griffith said he and other truck drivers have been encouraged to avoid making physical contact with anyone, and to stock up on groceries and essentials.
"Typically, we'd hit up a Subway or something like that at these truck stops," Griffith said. "But we've been trying to stick to making sandwiches and basically living out of a cooler for now."
While truck stops and convenience stores are continuing to operate, they are taking steps toward limiting the spread of germs. This includes staff members getting truckers their coffee and soft drinks, rather than dozens of people per day getting their fingers on the coffee maker.
While the panic-induced shopping habits of some make it hard for consumers to find certain items, it's meant plenty of demand for snacks, meaning plenty of work for Griffith and his coworkers.
"The company set a record last week for loads delivered in a week," he said. "And they say we'll top it again this upcoming week. So it's been really busy."
Considering he has been used to living out of a semi, Griffith's life hasn't changed all that much, especially compared to the average person during these times. And while he's "not deathly afraid", he said the virus has certainly been something he's being conscientious of.
"It concerns me somewhat. Definitely something where we're trying to stay aware of things," Griffith said.
While plenty of businesses, cities and whole states begin to close down, truckers are still out there. And while it is an uneasy situation for all, Griffith said he's seen plenty of good in people.
"There were some ladies who baked cookies and giving them out to truckers to show appreciation," he said. "So we paid them back, we gave them some Little Debbie snacks."