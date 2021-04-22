A Lawton man slated to plead guilty and be sentenced Wednesday for a 2020 case involving a stolen SUV is in jail again for allegations he robbed a man of his truck in January.
Daren James Lee Yandell, 23, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of second-degree robbery as well as a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, records indicate. Each crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Yandell is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint for his Ford Ranger on Jan. 5. Yandell and another man approached the truck. The other man touched his pocket containing what was believed to be a handgun, according to the victim. The second man then pulled him from the truck and punched him in the face, he said.
After being told to get in his truck’s bed, the victim was driven to a nearby park where he was pushed from the vehicle, the affidavit states. The other two men left him behind and drove off.
Detectives spoke with Yandell on April 15 at the Comanche County Detention Center where he’d been returned for a warrant bond for a May 2020 case.
Yandell was charged in Comanche County District Court with possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding/attempting to elude a police officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, possession of controlled dangerous substance, resisting police, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license, records indicate.
Yandell was arrested after leading police in a high-speed pursuit in a stolen SUV that ended with him bailing out of the vehicle and it colliding with a house before coming to a stop, according to the charges. Methamphetamine and paraphernalia were recovered from the SUV.
Court records indicate Yandell was to enter his plea for the case and receive his sentence before District Judge Emmit Tayloe. The outcome was unavailable Wednesday.
Yandell, who is being held on $35,000 bond for the new charges, is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 16 for his preliminary hearing conference.