MANITOU — A collision Wednesday morning between a pedestrian and a pickup left a Tulsa man dead in Tillman County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported James C. Barrett, 36, died at the scene of the wreck, 3 miles south of Manitou. His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Barrett was walking northbound on U.S. 183 shortly after 5:30 a.m. when he was struck by a northbound Ford pickup driven by Juan A. Lopez, Trooper Michael Witt reported.
Lopez, 25, of Frederick, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt, the report states.
The condition of the driver, pedestrian and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.