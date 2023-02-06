A Lawton woman is accused of using a truck as a weapon when confronted with allegations she’d stolen it.
Lawton police investigating a Thursday morning incident in the 1800 block of Northwest Baldwin Avenue that left a woman injured and identified Tanesia Nashaie Tucker as the prime suspect.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Friday in Comanche County District Court for Tucker, 19, of Lawton, for a count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Detective Michael Boudreaux spoke with a witness who said she and the injured woman had heard someone honk a horn outside the home. The women went outside and, she said, recognized Tucker behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 pickup and a passenger. The witness knew the truck had been taken from her friend earlier in the day and she confronted Tucker, the arrest warrant affidavit states.
A verbal altercation led to the victim telling Tucker she shouldn’t have the truck. The witness said Tucker “got very upset” about it before threatening, “I’m going to run your ass over,” the affidavit states. That’s when, she said, Tucker backed the truck up before putting it into drive, striking the other woman, pinning her between the truck and a tree, Boudreaux stated. She said Tucker then backed up and left westbound.
The woman suffered injuries to her left leg, from the knee to the foot, according to the detective.
“The injury was a large open wound where you could see muscle, fat and bone that was exposed,” Boudreaux stated.
The woman also suffered unknown internal injuries and was taken to OU Medical Center Trauma in Oklahoma City for emergency treatment, the affidavit states.
A $250,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Tucker’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.