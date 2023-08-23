LATS trolley

Trolleys similar to this one might once again deliver passengers to downtown Lawton.

 Courtesy photo

Once upon a time, trolleys carried Fort Sill soldiers to and from downtown Lawton on 6.31 miles of track. From July 1914 to November 1927, the trolleys transported more than 6 million people between the Army post and the burgeoning city to the south.

Although those days are just a distant memory, trolley service could return to downtown Lawton if a plan by Lawton Area Transit System is approved.

