In two days, three people were busted and charged with allegations of trying to smuggle contraband into the Lawton Correctional Facility.
In the first case, a 40-year-old man is accused of climbing over the prison’s perimeter fencing in attempt to get tobacco into the facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Agent Travis Crawford stated around 12:03 a.m. Friday, Lonell Perry was detained by prison staff after he’d crossed the outer barbed wire fence and ran toward the perimeter road fence of the facility where he dropped two packages on the prison grounds before running away, the probable cause affidavit states. The packages were recovered and searched.
Each duct tape-wrapped package contained about one pound of tobacco, the affidavit states.
The next day, two women were arrested after being caught with drugs during inmate visitations.
Ariana Heard was caught by prison staff shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday as she was passing a container with 8.4 grams of THC marijuana wax to an inmate, the affidavit states. Corrections officers saw her pass the container to the inmate who then concealed it in his pants. The contraband was recovered by prison staff.
A little over two hours later, prison officers would take another woman into custody for passing methamphetamine to another inmate.
Teaira Thompson was caught passing the package wrapped in black electrical tape to an inmate during their visit. Inside were crushed, multi-colored pills, according to Lawton Police Sgt. Dane Swinford.
Security video showed Thompson and the inmate sitting in a table and holding hands in the visitation room. According to the affidavit, she and the inmate both looked around the room frequently to see if they were being watched before the passing of the package. The inmate then put it in his pants.
After being taken into custody, Thompson told investigators she’d gone to visit her friend and give him the package, although she claimed not to know what was inside, Swinford stated. She said the inmate had called her the day before and asked her to pick up the package from Oklahoma City and deliver it to him, the affidavit states.