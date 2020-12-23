Two men and a woman are in jail on $20,000 bond each for their alleged roles in the illegal movement of stolen photography and videography equipment and personalized tools.
Michelle Nichole Staton, 31, of Oklahoma City; Chad Blake Ford, 37, of Lone Grove, and Nathan Arden Street, 41, of Oklahoma City, each appeared Tuesday in Comanche County District Court and each received felony counts of knowingly receiving/concealing/withholding stolen property, records indicate. The crime is punishable by five years in prison.
Elgin police began investigating a local man’s burglary while he was in Oklahoma City on Dec. 13-14. According to the probable cause affidavit, over $5,000 worth of equipment and tools were stolen, many engraved with his initials.
The victim’s friend, an Elgin business owner, began searching Facebook marketplaces online and found that some of the man’s equipment was located with an account for “Nikki.” She sent photos of the items and they were positively identified. He set up a deal with the suspects to buy the tools.
The three met the man at a car wash at the intersection of U.S. 277 and Oklahoma 17 and that’s when police swooped in to make an arrest. The owner of the items identified them as his and his name was seen written on some of the tools, the affidavit states. Staton matched items identified with the “Nikki” account, according to investigators.
Staton told investigators that she and her boyfriend, Street became involved when Ford came to their home with the stolen items, according to the affidavit. She admitted that “she had a pretty good idea” the items were stolen. She sold some of the tools for $200.
Ford admitted to being a methamphetamine user and has prior convictions for property crimes, the affidavit states. He has a September 2017 felony conviction in Comanche County for possession of an offensive weapon during the commission of a felony, records indicate.
Staton is serving a five year suspended sentence for a February 2017 felony conviction in Oklahoma County for concealing stolen property. Street was convicted in August in Oklahoma County for possession of a stolen vehicle, records indicate.
Each held on $20,000 bond, the trio returns to court at 3 p.m. April 5, 2021, for their preliminary hearing conferences.