Monday marks the beginning of the three-week Comanche County felony jury trial docket with a trio of trials.
Jurors will arrive to the Comanche County Courthouse, 315 SW 5th, to begin the process of selection for seating to decide the ruling for several trials on tap for the week.
Due to two Comanche County judge vacancies until November’s election decides judges to fill seats, two area judges will preside to allow for four judges to oversee the trials.
Monday, Grady County Associate District Judge Joseph Young will preside over the trial of Isreal Medina, 55, of Frederick, for a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable with between three and 20 years in prison.
Medina is accused of lewdly rubbing and touching the 13-year-old girl while staying at a Lawton hotel in January 2021, according to the charge. Police began investigating the incident after the girl told her mother he’d rubbed her the wrong way several times while wrestling. She also said he’d made inappropriate comments while she was in her swimsuit.
While interviewed by police, Medina showed video of the incident from his phone. According to the affidavit, investigators said the girl looked uncomfortable and said to stop while he touched her.
Medina has been jailed on $50,000 bond since his initial court appearance in April 2021, records indicate.
Assistant District Attorney John Roose is prosecuting the case and Dick Tannery, of Lawton, is serving as Medina’s counsel.
Cotton County Special Associate Judge Michael C. Flanagan’s courtroom will be the site Thursday for Michael Dean Myott, 63, of Cache, for allegations of rape by instrumentation, filed in October 2020, and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, amended to the complaint in July 2021, records indicate.
Cache police began investigating Myott in August 2020 after he’d been served with a protective order. The girl told her mother Myott had committed lewd sexual acts to her two months prior. She said there were five different incidents at different locations in Cache and Lawton, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Myott denied the accusations as well as other, separate allegations made about him in Caddo County, the affidavit states.
Myott has been held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $75,000 bond since Oct. 30, 2020, records indicate.
Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver is prosecuting the case and Lawrence Corrales, of Lawton, is serving as Myott’s counsel.
Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders will preside over the trial beginning Wednesday of Justin Michael Stanley, 41, for a felony allegation of cruelty to animal, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to $5,000 fine.
Stanley is accused of leaving two dogs to die inside a home at 203 Deer Drive in Cache in March 2021, according to the charge.
Cache Police were called to the home regarding the two dogs after a witness saw one of the dogs dead inside the living room of the home and called police, according to the warrant affidavit. The witness said Stanley had moved out of the home and left the dogs inside and no one had been there “for quite some time.”
The front door was found ajar and an odor of decay was smelled by investigators, the affidavit states. One dog was found lying among trash and debris in the living room.
A second dog was found dead and laying on trash in a bedroom. The carpet was wet, the floor was moldy and covered in feces, according to the affidavit. The toilet was full of human waste and there was no electricity or water service. There was no food or water left for the dogs.
A necropsy of the dogs determined one dog, a chihuahua, had been dead for about two weeks and the other, a German Shepherd had died about five days prior. The vet said it appeared the dogs had decayed from the inside out, according to the affidavit.
Stanley has been free on $5,000 bond following his initial court appearance in April 2021.
Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith is prosecuting the case and Art Mata, of Lawton, serves as Stanley’s counsel, records indicate.