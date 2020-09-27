Three trials slated to begin the first week of the Comanche County District Court jury trial docket.
•On Monday, Cierra Kyles, 31, will be tried for felony counts of child abuse by injury and enabling child abuse by injury in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom. Kyle was charged in Comanche County District Court in July 2019. She faces up to life in prison if convicted of either count.
An arrest warrant was issued Oct. 18, 2018, for Kyles, but she was taken into custody the following July. She has been held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.
Lawton police began investigating Kyles in July 2018 after a 5-year-old boy was treated for injuries consistent with child abuse, according to the probable cause affidavit. Due to the boy’s injuries, he was placed into emergency custody. Investigators said the boy suffered from “two black eyes, a laceration under his right eye, open wounds to his left arm, numerous bruises throughout multiple planes of his body and burn marks to his back.”
The boy told investigators about his injuries and the people who caused them with his foster mother. The affidavit states he identified his mother, Kyles, as the person who caused the injuries to his eyes and left arm. The boy described how he was made to stand in a corner and was quizzed about educational topics he had been taught by his mother and if wrong answers were given, he said he would be “whipped.”
•On Wednesday, Patrick Ray Alexander, 42, will be tried in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom for charges of felony counts of first-degree robbery and kidnapping. Alexander has been held in Comanche County Detention Center on $75,000 bond after he was charged in July 2018.
Alexander was arrested the day after the alleged incident. According to the court affidavit, the victim was discovered by Lawton police while investigating the report of a July 10, 2018, robbery at 907 SW H. The victim said that Alexander had come to her home to clean the carpet but wouldn’t leave when he was told to. She said he threatened her repeatedly, tied her to a chair with a multi-colored rope, drank her vodka and beer and took $160 out of her wallet, along with her cellphone.
Alexander was the victim’s next-door neighbor. The woman said she’d fought with Alexander when he tied her to the chair but that she felt “in fear for her life the entire time and was scared because Alexander kept saying he would hurt her bad if she did not give him money,” the affidavit states.
•Jeffrey Leonard Bell is slated to begin trial Thursday morning in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom where he is on trial for a felony count of aggravated assault and battery. Bell was charged in September 2019 and has been held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $20,000 bond, records indicate.