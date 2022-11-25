The Native American Cultural Studies Program is sponsoring a Native American art market in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Apache Casino Hotel Summit Room, 2315 E. Gore. The public is welcome and admission is free.
There will be close to 20 vendors with original art and handmade crafts from local tribal artists, said Eleanor McDaniel, event coordinator.
“The featured artists will be Tim Tate Nevaquaya, Myron Beeson and J. Nicole Hatfield,” she said. “ Tim Nevaquaya and Myron Beeson will be playing traditional flute music throughout the event.”
Tim Tate Nevaquaya is an award-winning and celebrated Comanche artist and flutist from Apache, who now resides in Tulsa, McDaniel said.
“He is traditionally trained and apprenticed for many years under his father’s tutelage in both Southern Plains Indian art and Native American courting flute,” she said. “His father is the late master artist and flutist, Doc Tate Nevaquaya.”
Another artist from Apache, Myron Beeson is an accomplished Native American artist and flutist, McDaniel said. He is three-quarters Navajo and one-quarter Hopi and was raised on the Hopi Indian Reservation near Second Mesa, Ariz. He studied at Bacone College in Muskogee, and at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, N.M.
“From an early age he learned from his elders the age-old traditions of painting, carving and making music,” she said. “He not only plays the flute but carves wooden flutes in the ancient tradition. He’s also a talented painter, Kachina doll creator, furniture builder and ostrich egg carver.”
Contemporary painter J. NiCole Hatfield (Nahmi-A-Piah) is of the Comanche/Kiowa (Numunuu/ Khoiye-Goo) Nations. She also is from Apache, and currently resides in Norman, McDaniel said.
“She draws inspiration from old historical photographs of her proud tribal women,” she said. “She frequently incorporates tribal language into her paintings to teach as well as to keep the Native languages alive.”
The self-taught Hatfield refers to painting as “her voice,” McDaniel said. She uses her preferred medium of acrylic to translate her bold colors to canvas. She attended the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe for one semester, which transcended her art into a range of different mediums.
For more information contact program director Eleanor McDaniel at (580) 483-6864.