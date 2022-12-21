Illegal pot grow

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents reported finding rows of illegal marijuana plants growing at an unregistered facility in Cyril.

CYRIL — Felony charges have been filed for what investigators called an illegal marijuana growing operation involving straw ownership.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Special Agent Zhiang Zhang stated the investigation began Nov. 3 when visiting a Cyril location to make sure there was no marijuana growing activity, according to the probable cause affidavit. There were two pending applications for OBN registration, but they had never been approved, according to the agent.

