Lawton’s new parks master plan said the city could better focus its resources by getting rid of some of its small, lesser used park spaces.
The proposal to “repurpose” some park/green space comes under the recommendations for maintenance and operators, with plan creator Halff Associates explaining Lawton doesn’t spend enough money to maintain its 74 parks. Its recommendation is to either increase the average per-acre cost allocated to parks maintenance by $1,520 per acre (slightly more than $1 million) to bring the city in line with national benchmarks, “or reduce the acreage they are required to maintain.” Nate Clair, project manager for Halff Associates, said the specific recommendation is for the City of Lawton to divest itself of 86 acres of the 700 total acres contained in parks and green space.
The problem Lawton has is both good and bad. Its 74 parks put 64 percent of residents within a 10-minute walk of a park, which exceeds the national average. That also means Lawton has “a substantial number of small parks resulting in significant area to maintain throughout the city,” according to Halff’s analysis.
So, one of its recommendations is to establish “an objective process to look at park sites to potentially repurpose,” with repurposing to mean selling the land so it can be developed as something else; removing existing amenities and let it remain as open space to support things such as wildflowers or community gardens; or transferring ownership to entities such as a neighborhood association.
Halff suggested criteria city officials could use to assess each park to see if it potentially can and should be repurposed, looking at the number of people served, how well used the park is, access and security, total amenities, condition of playgrounds and overlap with the service areas of other parks. Halff ranked every park/green space maintained by the City of Lawton, based on that criteria.
Its findings: 65 percent of Lawton parks (25 parks, representing 452.2 acres) are in Tier I, the top scorers which are least likely to be repurposed. Tier II, those parks targeted for improvement sometime in the future, total 160.1 acres, or 23 percent of all park acreage.
Tier III is Halff’s suggested starting place: 23 parks/spaces representing 85.9 acres of the acres contained in Lawton parks. Tier III parks scored the lowest “based on the objective ranking and should be considered by leadership on a case by case basis if they should be repurposed,” the master plan said of 23 sites scattered through the city. Halff’s report said there is an additional 14.1 acres (which are not identified) that could be considered as well, allowing Lawton to reduce its park space by 100 acres.
According to the report, “the results of the analysis should be used to determine next steps for these properties.” City officials have indicated that repurposing all the Tier III sites isn’t a foregone conclusion. Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson already has said she wants discussion on the sites contained within her ward. And, city officials have said some park space was deeded to the City of Lawton specifically for recreational use, meaning the city is restricted in what it can do with that land. Parks and Recreation Director Christine James has said the city still has the option of turning those spaces into wildflower or butterfly gardens, something the master plan also recommends.
The master plan said the next steps in the repurposing process would be a case-by-case review by the City Council, which would coordinate those decisions with the legal and planning departments to determine their options for disposing of each site. City staff is familiar with the steps: they launched a process several years ago to divest the city of some unused/underused park spaces, with the council approving the sale of at least five park sites in recent years.