More Information

Park assessment criteria:

• Number of people served: The service area for each park is defined as residents within a 10-minute walk. In Lawton, the number of people served by a single park ranges from 46 residents to 3,284 residents. Parks serving a lower number of people are more likely candidates for repurposing.

• Estimate of park usage: Park maintenance employees can provide a good sense of park usage based on wear patterns in the grass and playground surfaces, how often trash needs to be emptied, and how often the playground fill needs to be replaced.

• Park access/security: Some Lawton parks are not easily accessible because they are completely surrounded by houses or have inadequate street frontage. There is a greater threat of criminal activity for sites that are well hidden or don't have traffic routinely passing.

• Overlap in park service area: Some areas of Lawton have multiple small parks, meaning their service areas overlap. "This indicates that there is more parkland than what is needed to serve those areas," Halff said, adding 64 of Lawton's 74 parks have service overlap.

• Number of amenities: Scores are based on the number of active (ballfields for example) and passive (such as benches) amenities.

• Condition of playgrounds: "There are a number of playground structures within Lawton that are functionally obsolete, meaning that parts are not readily available for replacement or they are outdated in terms of safety standards."