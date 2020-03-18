After the Kiowa, Comanche and Fort Sill Apache (KCA Tribes) tribes issued a statement Tuesday morning that all tribal governments and businesses, including casinos, would remain open, late-afternoon announcements marked changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Leadership for the Fort Sill Apache Tribe decided it was in the best interest of all to temporarily close the Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore, in an effort to join the Lawton community in the collective fights against the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The announcement followed Lawton Mayor Stan Booker’s declaration that local restaurants and bars would be closing down during the duration of the emergency declaration he made Monday.
“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority at this time,” said Chairwoman Lori Gooday Ware. “While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the Apache Casino Hotel, we want to do what is in the best interest of our community, guests and team members.”
Beginning one minute before midnight Thursday, the Apache Casino Hotel’s casino, 132 room hotel, gift shop, restaurant, grill, coffee shop, event center and meeting rooms will temporarily close. They are tentatively scheduled to reopen March 31. The Apache C-Stores in Lawton and Anadarko will remain open.
“We thank you for being loyal guests and understanding that the well-being of the Lawton community is our main priority,” Ware said. “The Apache Casino Hotel looks forward to welcoming you back when we reopen.”
The announcement was followed by Comanche Nation’s leadership issuing a State of Emergency declaration that its Lawton, Devol, Walters and Richards Spur gaming operations will be closed from today through at least April 1. Certain staff will be assigned to cleaning and re-modifications while other staff members with children will have the option to stay home with pay. Upper management will remain engaged in day to day duties.
The need to follow “safe precautions” through social distancing come on the heels of an historic event, according to Chairman William Nelson Sr.
“Not since 1967, that we ceased operations for two weeks,” he said. “This is a world event.”
Comanche Nation Gaming Executive Director Shannon R. Wilmeth said recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) regarding COVID-19 are being examined.
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Comanche Nation Casinos, we have determined that it is in the best interest of our patrons and employees to temporarily suspend gaming operations,” she said.
Non-essential social programs within the government also will be affected by the emergency proclamation.
Certain staff with conditions and others with children will have options to stay home with pay, according to the emergency declaration. In-house providers will remain open, as will law enforcement.
The Tribal Court will remain open with Head Judge recommendations. Essential personnel will remain on the job at the discretion of the tribal administrator.
All outreach centers will be closed and any events scheduled for any of the tribal facilities are now canceled.
The Elder Center will be closed and will serve take-out meal options for its participants. The Food Distribution Program will remain open to qualified and existing participants.
Participants of the Diabetes Program and the Prescription Assistance Program will be assisted by calling the Emergency Management hotline: (580) 492-3628.
The tribe’s funeral home will continue its normal business operations with the implementation of certain unidentified restrictions.
Comanche Nation Transit will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for current dialysis patients. The CHR Program will also service current dialysis patients.
All childcare facilities will be closed.
The retail/wholesale arm will operate as usual with safety precautions. Comanche Nation Enterprises will continue to operate as usual.
Comanche Nation Emergency Management will remain at full force during this time.
The Comanche Business Committee will also remain in full effect during this time. Meetings will practice limitations to meetings of a limit of 10 people.
The Declaration of Preventative Measure”will remain in effect until further notice, namely, “the decrease curve of ‘virus spike’” and while the U.S. Presidential Call to Action remains in full force, according to the declarations
“The Comanche Nation has to be proactive to its members, and to the communities we live in,” Nelson said. “If we can ease the spike of this virus, this is our small part in doing so.”
“May God help us through this time,” he said.
In the initial statement, while the KCA Tribes promised to keep governmental services functioning, all events and initiatives within jurisdictional boundaries were canceled.
The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma has not responded to a request for information as to the status of its gaming and services.
March 13, the tribe restricted work-related travel and attendance of any large gatherings. All tribal programs that work closely with clients were asked to provide an emergency plan to safeguard themselves as well as the clients and public.
COVID-19 training for tribal employees scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Red Buffalo Hall at the tribe’s Carnegie complex was canceled. Another session slated for Thursday morning also has been canceled, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer