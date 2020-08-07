Four Oklahoma Tribes filed suit Friday following the recent ruling by the Oklahoma Supreme Court that invalidates compacts signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Comanche Nation and the Otoe-Missouria Tribes.
According to a press release, the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomi Nations filed the lawsuit under the Administrative Procedures Act against David Bernhardt, the Secretary of the Department of the Interior (DOI), Stitt, Comanche Nation Chairman William Nelson Sr., and Otoe-Missouria Tribe Chairman Shotten seeking declaration that the Department of Interior violated federal law in allowing the agreements Stitt signed with those two tribes to take effect under federal law as having been deemed approved.
The team of attorneys for the tribes involved issued the following statement:
“Four Tribes today initiated a lawsuit to declare the Comanche Nation’s and Otoe-Missouria Tribe’s gaming agreements invalid for purposes of Federal law. While the Oklahoma Supreme Court has declared those agreements invalid under Oklahoma law, their validity under Federal law must also be addressed to avoid damage to the integrity of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA), a statute that provides the bedrock to a significant portion of Oklahoma’s economy. The Tribes filed this suit to protect IGRA’s established framework and the Tribal operations conducted under it.”
The tribes are arguing that the Secretary of the Interior’s considerations of the agreements “was arbitrary, capricious and contrary to law because the agreement had not been legally entered into by both parties” when considered for approval. The compacts received Department of Interior approval through taking no action in early June.
It is also argued that the failure of the DOI secretary’s failure to issue an opinion or letter disapproving the agreements rendered the action contrary to law, according to the court filing. They argue that, because elements of gaming in the new compacts had not been approved by the state Legislature, including event wagering, and house-banked card and table games, made them invalid. It’s an opinion concurred by State Attorney General Mike Hunter.
The revenue sharing provisions of the agreements constitute an unlawful tax in violation of IGRA and failed to regulate the conduct of Class II gaming, according to the filing.
The agreement originally made between the governor and the Comanche and Otoe-Missouria leadership included off-reservation trust acquisitions for new facilities. It is argued that action violates the federal trust responsibility as well as IGRA and that the agreements ran contrary to IGRA.
The four tribes are seeking a declaration that the Secretary of the Interior violated IGRA and the American Planning Association (APA) by not issuing an opinion and allowing the compacts, signed in April, to move forward. An order reversing the “no action” approval of the agreements is sought by the four tribes.
A week after the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s 7-1 decision to nullify the compacts, a federal judge ruled July 28 that Oklahoma’s tribal gaming compacts automatically renewed on Jan. 1, handing a victory to the tribes who sued Stitt to renew them.
The Supreme Court ruling stated that Stitt lacked the authority to enter into and bind the state to compacts with Indian tribes that authorize gaming activity prohibited by the state law due to the allowance for wagering on sports and house-banked and table games.
According to the court’s decision in that case, any revenue from such games is prohibited because the Legislature had not voted for it to become legal under state law.
The federal judge’s ruling stated that the state’s tribal gaming compacts automatically renewed on Jan. 1 and are, therefore, not automatically open to renegotiation.