Does the State of Oklahoma have the right to try two men charged with murder?
That was the question before Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe Friday in a case with national ramifications.
Defense lawyers, with assistance by legal counsel for the Comanche Nation, made their case that the State of Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction in what has been recognized as the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache (KCA) reservation. They say it has never been ceded by the tribes.
The claim is resting on the precedent of the July 7, 2020, McGirt v. Oklahoma decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The court ruled that, in cases covered by the federal Major Crimes Act, much of the eastern portion of the state remains Native American land as the prior Indian reservations of the Five Civilized Tribes. The ruling hinged on there never being a disestablishment of the reservations as part of the Oklahoma Enabling Act of 1906.
The state is arguing the case in Comanche County is different. Oklahoma Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Crabb said the land allotments system following the 1900 Jerome Act of Congress nullifies the defense arguments. Citing other case precedents, she said Congress’ intent is not muddied.
With 20 days for the hearing’s transcript to be turned over to Tayloe and another 20 days for him to mull his decision, whatever is decided can have wide implications.
Among them: Two convicted murderers: One pleaded guilty and the other was sentenced to death by a jury.
Friday’s hearing was to determine if there is enough standing for Joshua Tony Codynah, 32, and Mica Alexander Martinez, 39, to seek relief from the courts of their prison sentences.
Codynah entered a blind guilty plea in Comanche County District Court on Sept. 25, 2017, to four felony counts: first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, child neglect and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
He was sentenced to life in prison for murder, 20-year suspended sentences for the burglary and child neglect charges, and 15 years for the assault, slated to run consecutively to the murder sentence.
Martinez was found guilty on June 18, 2013, of two felony counts of first-degree murder and another count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to death on all counts.
Both men are seeking that their sentences be overturned because of jurisdictional issues they claim are similar to the McGirt decision’s reasoning.
Tayloe noted that all sides in the Codynah and Martinez’s hearing agreed that evidence was met proving they are tribal members and the crimes occurred in what has been recognized as the KCA lands. His job is to determine the jurisdiction argument.
According to Timothy J. Droske, counsel for the Comanche Nation who joined the case as a “friend of the court,” “the State is asking what the Supreme Court has never done.” He said the McGirt ruling reaffirms that Congressional acts can dissolve reservations but that “cession takes the will of the people.”
Citing the Medicine Lodge Treaty of 1867, Droske argues that the dissolution of the KCA Reservation didn’t happen and isn’t legally recognized because three-quarters of-the male members of the tribes didn’t consent as the treaty calls for. Droske said the Jerome Act of 1900 was never confirmed and that Congress continues to recognize the tribe’s lands.
“The Supreme Court makes clear the words Congress chooses to use matter,” he said. “Cede means cede. … As the Eastern Tribes have a claim to their lands, so, too, does the Kiowas, Comanches and Apaches.”
Crabb disagreed. In her closing, she said the allotment process disestablished the reservation in its past form. Even though the tribes haven’t been released from government supervision, Congress has the right to disestablish the reservation, she said.
“The meaning is quite clear,” she said.
Appearing via video conference, a masked Martinez stood in place like a living mug shot. A seated Codynah stretched to look to the monitor and watch the hearing as it unfolded. He fidgeted and moved through most of the session, in contrast.
Kirke Kickingbird, a member of the Kiowa Tribe and lawyer with Hobbs, Straus, Dean & Walker LLP, offered testimony and his insights into the day’s issues. At times, he proved a strong witness for the defense, at others, he confirmed the state’s interpretation. He believed that cession was an “unconditional premise” of the Jerome Act.
Crabb said that congressional acts from 1900 forward have been reaffirmed by the Supreme Court. When Congress refers to the KCA reservation in modern terms, it is as an area locator and not as an official position.
Martinez’s public defender, Michael Liberman, argued the tribes “didn’t understand what was in the agreement” of 1900. He and Codynah’s public defender, Katrina Legler, peppered Kickingbird with questions about congressional interpretations in recognition of the tribes and their land.
Tayloe intervened.
“I think you’re using this witness for more than you need to,” he said. “I don’t need to listen to Mr. Kickingbird’s opinion on the intent of congressional appeals.”
Within the next 40 days, Tayloe will issue his opinion in the potentially historic cases relating to jurisdiction of tribal reservation lands and two convicted murderers.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.