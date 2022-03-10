ANADARKO — After days of a murder trial before a Caddo County jury, a 20-year-old man pleaded guilty to committing manslaughter in a 2019 shooting death.
On Tuesday, John Paul Randy Williams-Ryan, of Apache, entered a blind plea of guilty to an amended charge of first-degree manslaughter and a count of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate.
He was ordered to serve three years in prison with the remaining 15 years of his sentence suspended.
John Zelbst and Clay Zelbst, both of Lawton, represented Williams-Ryan.
Williams-Ryan shot Payden McCullar, 19, during a November 2019 incident at a home near the Comanche-Caddo County line. After he asked McCullar to leave, another fight followed. McCullar, who had a passenger in his truck, ran into a parked car while leaving and Williams-Ryan told investigators he got his gun and fired multiple times. One shot struck and killed McCullar.
Williams-Ryan has been held in the Caddo County Detention Center on no bond since his initial court appearance in November 2019, records indicate. He received credit for time served.
Another felony case is hanging over Williams-Ryan’s head. He and and seven other Caddo County Detention inmates are accused of attempted escape from jail.
Williams-Ryan and the other inmates attempted to bum-rush the jail pod door when detention officers tried to come in and conduct a head count, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A preliminary hearing conference in this case remains scheduled for Williams-Ryan for 9 a.m. April 14, records indicate.