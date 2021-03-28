The second and final week of the Comanche County District Court’s special jury trial docket closes with a murder trial.
District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom will be where the trial of David Keith Winbush, 37, of Lawton, will take place to determine if he is culpable for the December 2018 shooting death of Marques Brown Jr., 15, of Lawton.
Originally charged with second-degree murder, the District Attorney’s Office upgraded the charge on March 11, records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver is prosecuting the case and Lawrence Corrales is serving for the defense.
Winbush is accused of deliberately killing Brown, a freshman at Lawton High School, early in the morning of Dec. 9, 2018.
Brown died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds fired from behind. He was shot on the right side of his mid-back. He also suffered another gunshot wound to the left shoulder. Both shots were determined to have been fired from behind, according to the State Medical Examiner.
Investigators determined that Brown was riding in a truck stolen from Winbush earlier in the evening. Winbush’s friend chased down the truck and two or three men ran from the vehicle.
Winbush admitted to investigators he confronted the teen, who was lying face down in the snow. He said Brown jumped up while placing one of his hands into his jacket/hoodie pocket. Brown told detectives he was “paranoid” and “freaked out” and had pulled a pistol from his hip holster. He said he fired one round before the teen ran away and then fired another after him.
Brown’s body was found by police a block away.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Winbush told investigators his truck had been stolen from his home and he saw it happen on his home security video. He’d reported the theft to police.
Manslaughter trial pushed back
Due to Corrales representing Winbush in his trial, which is expected to last until at least Wednesday, a manslaughter trial slated to begin Wednesday has been bumped to the June trial docket.
Brittney Marie Poolaw, 20, of Lawton, was slated for trial for allegations for first-degree manslaughter in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom.
On Friday, Meaders continued the trial.
Poolaw was charged a year ago after being accused of shooting up with methamphetamine while pregnant, causing her to lose the male child at between 15 and 17 weeks.
Held on $20,000 bond, Poolaw remains in the Comanche County Detention Center.
Man faces trial for dealing drugs
Meaders will preside over a trial set to begin Monday for allegations of dealing drugs and gun charges.
Regionald Talbert will face a jury for charges that include three counts of possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with a defaced identification number, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is prosecuting the case and Mark M. Myles, of Oklahoma City, will serve as the defense counsel.