A Lawton man is back in jail for a cache of drugs and a gun.
Dameon Tyreese Atkinson, 43, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, and possession of crack and methamphetamine with intent to distribute counts and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of cocaine and trespassing, records indicate. The aggravated trafficking count is punishable by up to life in prison.
Lawton Police Sgt. Kolton Jones met with a teen girl on Jan. 27 regarding threats and harassment. She said she, her sisters and mother were in danger from Atkinson, the probable cause affidavit states. She said he’d beaten and choked her mother a couple of months ago, had been arrested and then convinced her mother to bail him out.
Atkinson was charged Dec. 2, 2022, with a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and freed Dec. 30, 20222, on $50,000 bond, records indicate.
Jones told the mother she’d moved herself and the children while Atkinson was in jail. However, after bailing him out, she said, he followed her to the new home and she couldn’t remove him, the affidavit states. She said she was worried he’d hurt or kill her if she contacted police. She allowed police to pick him up for trespassing.
Atkinson was arrested coming out of the bathroom attached to the master bedroom. On the side of the tub, in clear view, Jones stated, was a chamber-loaded pistol with a magazine containing 11 more bullets. Next to that was a set of digital scales, a large bag full of blue pills, another large bag containing a white powdery substance and another bag containing candy-looking pills, according to the affidavit. More drugs were found on Atkinson, according to investigators.
In total, police recovered 995 fentanyl pills, 21.5 grams of rock (crack) cocaine, 15.4 grams of methamphetamine, a half gram of powder cocaine and 90 ecstasy pills, the affidavit states.
Atkinson has prior felony convictions from Comanche County in January 2006 for assault with a dangerous weapon; and from LeFlore County from August 2009 for possession of contraband in prison.
Atkinson is being held on $400,000 bond with the stipulation he wear a GPS if bailed out. He returns to court at 3 p.m. April 11 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.