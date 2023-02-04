A Lawton man is back in jail for a cache of drugs and a gun.

Dameon Tyreese Atkinson, 43, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, and possession of crack and methamphetamine with intent to distribute counts and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of cocaine and trespassing, records indicate. The aggravated trafficking count is punishable by up to life in prison.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

