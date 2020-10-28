Lawton’s yards and landscapes were littered Tuesday with broken tree limbs, while other trees were bending under the weight of their fresh, clear-coated burden.
Caroline Andrews had just finished pulling her car into the driveway at 709 NW Euclid shortly before 11 a.m. after taking her daughter to work when she realized exactly how close of a call she had. Nearly a ton of sycamore limb fell at the intersection of her drive and the street, narrowly missing her and the vehicle.
“That was close,” she said.
Andrews shared concerns about another tree whose large, long branch reached from the yard boundary to the east, over her carport and a good-sized section of the house she’s lived in for four years.
“I’m worried that it might fall onto my house,” she said.
It’s not an unprecedented thought. She said her parents lived in that neighboring house not too long ago and they had a tree limb fall onto a car, causing damage.
Pat Sullivan, who owns Sullivan Tree Service, said that’s a valid concern as the weight of accumulated ice can cause an already-brittle part of a tree to give way. Falling limbs can, of course, hurt someone underneath as well as damage power lines and property. Elm and Seed Hope trees are often the ones that falter first under these circumstances, Sullivan said.
Many of these damaged trees can be lost for good. Others will spring back up when the ice gets removed, Sullivan said.
For many homeowners, their trees are as much part and personality to their abodes as the roofing and outer construction. A red brick façade coupled with red oak trees can make for a dazzling sight.
Sullivan said that oak trees are best suited for withstanding the elements.
“You’re going to lose some limbs,” he said, “but they’re still the best trees.”
The lace bark elm and the small leaf elm trees are others that are able to hold up well, although, Sullivan said his lace bark elm was “looking pretty sad right now.”
Cutting up that which has fallen is probably best suited for others. But, once the thaw comes, you’re going to want to call a professional service to repair your trees, Sullivan said.
“You’ll want to recut the breaks,” he said. “You’ll need someone to go back up on that tree and get that jagged end off of it.”
Kim McConnell contributed to this report.